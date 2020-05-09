Florida Power & Light customers may have seen their bills go up recently, even if they aren’t spending more time than usual at home.
FPL Spokesperson Bill Orlove said that’s because of the warmer weather.
“Most of the state of Florida had a very warm April, so customers may have seen they are using more energy because of a number of factors like the hot temperatures, or more people home during the day than normal.”
The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reported temperatures in Southwest Florida have averaged about 3-7 degrees above average so far this month, and March was the warmest March on record for Charlotte County.
North Port resident Devon Bowen reached out to the Sun after seeing her bill increase by more than $60. She couldn’t understand why.
“We’ve had no change in circumstances,” she said. “My husband and brother are both still working 12-14 hours a day. My kids are homeschooled, so they’re not home more than normal, and I work from home so I’m home just as much as normal too.”
Bowen doesn’t believe the company’s explanation that the weather would cause such a jump in her bill.
“I’ve lived here my entire life, and I’ve never had a jump this substantial,” she said. “It’s always gradual as it gets warmer out.”
She feels the energy company is trying to gouge people during the pandemic, charging people based off of “estimated” costs due to more people being home, rather than individual circumstances.
Many people said on Facebook they experienced similar increases, though some felt the increase was most likely justified due to the weather or more people staying home.
“The temperature outside has gone up quite a lot, causing me to use the A/C more this month,” said Bob Hartwig. “So, yes my bill went up, but that is justified.”
Jeremy Judkins also said people staying home more on the weekends and cooking at home could be driving the increase.
“People could be out and about and doing stuff — eating out, but if they are at home watching Netflix on the weekend and using their stove/cooking etc. that definitely uses more electricity,” he said.
But some said their bills increased anywhere from $16 to more than $200, despite little to no change in their habits.
“Mine jumped up almost $60 and I’ve been making sure to shut all lights off when not needed and everything,” said Mikayla Lindeman.
This month, FPL will be giving customers a one-time decrease of nearly 25% due to the COVID-19 pandemic, approved last week by the Florida Public Service Commission.
The company said in a press release lower fuel costs are enabling the lower cost bills.
“In Florida, FPL and other electric providers traditionally refund any fuel savings to customers over many months,” the company said. “However, given the abrupt financial challenges facing many customers due to COVID-19, FPL will instead give customers the total annual savings in a single month’s bill.”
Some feel the decrease should be for more than just one month.
“I think this should have been done for at least three months, April, May, and June, especially with all the uncertainty out there and change in the economic situation of the entire country,” Anneliese Marie Ostrowe said.
