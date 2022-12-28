VENICE — A longstanding island business now has new owners — and it correlates well with a business they already run.
Aimee O'Dette and her husband, Michael Rank, recently purchased the Collector's Gallery and Framery at 114 Nokomis Ave., Venice.
Aimee and Michael own Island Book Shop at 206 Miami Ave. W. They purchased the store in 2021.
"We created and literally built the bookshop from a dream years and years in the making," Aimee said. "We began working on the current space we are in since July 1, 2021. We officially opened our doors to the public Labor Day weekend of 2021."
The couple acquired the Gallery and Framery from Leah Sherman who owned the business for 14 years.
Sherman told them that over time they would begin to make the business their own just as she had when she bought it from the owners before her.
"We see it as a natural expansion of what we already do … we've been offering art by local artists since we opened the bookstore, so this felt like it was a very natural fit and continuation."
The new owners are keeping long-time employees designer Patti Cross and framer David Ortins on staff.
"We are so grateful for these two individuals who are so talented. We have expanded our bookshop by now offering online shopping for our customers through Bookshop.org. This has expanded things in a great way for our customers and for us as well. We are doing that little by little all the while keeping the integrity of the businesses intact."
Aimee and Michael have lived in Venice for about 10 years. Aimee grew up near Clearwater. Michael was born in Pennsylvania, but has been in Florida for the past 30 years.
"We moved to Venice because, like so many others, we fell in love with the quaintness of the downtown."
Growth is always on their radar, the new business owners said.
"We do not ever want to get stagnant, but we also do not ever want to compromise on quality," Aimee said. "It isn’t always about what's bigger, better, or faster, but focusing on quality and dedication to our craft and to our customers."
The businesses are around the corner from each other in Historic Venice on the Island.
The Gallery business has been on the island for 40 years.
"We intend to continue this legacy. We plan on being around for a long, long time."
