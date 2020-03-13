WEST VILLAGES — One of the largest real estate franchises is opening a new office to take care of the area of West Villages and North Port.
Keller Williams, which called itself the “largest real estate franchise by agent count in the world,” stated last week its new office in the North Port/West Villages area is its Keller Williams Island Life Real Estate North Port Office.
It will be led by operating principal and broker Brandy Coffey and team leader and managing partner/CEO Dayton Coffey.
“We are proud of the way we do business and we hope North Port and West Villages residents will think of us when they think of real estate,” Brandy Coffey said in a news release.
The grand opening of Keller Williams Island Life Real Estate is from 5-7 p.m. March 25 at 13801 Tamiami Trail, Suite A, North Port.
For more information on the team, of Keller Williams Island Life Real Estate, call 941-254-6467 or email frontdesk1024@kw.com.
