VENICE — Change is coming to Venice-based Island Village Montessori School and, more significantly, to its Sarasota campus, which will close at the end of the school year.
The school’s board made the decision Monday, Executive Director Jennifer Ocana said.
She characterized parents’ reactions as “shocked but understanding.”
A new master plan for the Venice campus, 2001 Pinebrook Road, has been in the works for a couple of years, Ocana said, but only recently had consolidating the schools come under consideration.
The 100-acre Sarasota campus is “rather a remote location,” she said, and “100 acres is a lot to manage and upkeep.”
Comments on the school’s Facebook page fit that description.
Marlene Santos Nunez posted that she loves the Sarasota campus’ remote location — east of Sarasota National Cemetery on State Road 72. But, she wrote, “Island Village stands for us being a community,” so “I will be making the change to Venice.”
“We are devastated,” Heidi Mini posted, later adding, “We will be sending the kids.”
The school has about 140 students in kindergarten through fifth grade and is in an area that’s not experiencing the growth she foresees for Venice, with Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice just up Pinebrook Road and an Amazon warehouse being built.
“We’re looking forward to some solid growth,” she said.
In addition, the Sarasota County School District just bought a site for a K-to-eighth-grade school near the Sarasota campus that would have competed for students.
So it’s for sale, with the proceeds to be used to retire the school’s debt and help finance a makeover in Venice at an estimated cost of about $7 million.
“This just made the most sense,” Ocana said.
Options are being explored to transport students to the Venice campus, she said.
Buses already run to the Lakewood Ranch area, as well as to North Port and Englewood, she said. She has a meeting in early February to see what would help the parents in Sarasota who want their kids to go to school in Venice.
The Venice campus has had students from Parrish and Arcadia, she said, so she knows that “if people want Montessori, they’ll travel.”
Students who had been attending in Sarasota get preference in enrollment in Venice for the new school year, Ocana said. The school is capable of handling about 100 more students now, more when new buildings come online, she said.
“We’ve always been creative with space,” she said.
The future
IVMS opened in 2001 as the county’s only tuition-free, public charter Montessori school, with about 175 students in kindergarten through fifth grade.
The Venice campus, which now includes sixth, seventh and eighth grades, has about 500 students currently.
Buildings have been added over the years to try to keep up with growth but more space is needed and the older ones are showing their age.
Replacing them was an option, Ocana said, but the school needed more space as well as an upgrade to campus safety and security.
All that pointed to the need for a master plan to remake the campus — adding some buildings, renovating others and reconfiguring the layout.
“We could go along status quo,” she said, “but I wanted to move forward.”
The first official step finally takes place next month with a ground-breaking. Ocana hopes new classrooms will be ready in August, for the new school year.
There’s cash in hand to pay for the first new building, she said.
“If we get lucky with the weather, it can happen,” she said. If not, “we can make room.”
“We love more students,” Venice Principal Jason Hunter said. “We’re excited.”
