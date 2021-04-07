WELLEN PARK — Kids enjoyed IslandWalk’s annual egg hunt behind the community’s event center April 3.
Those who participated received a basket to take home which they could use to collect 10 plastic eggs filled with candy and prize tickets to redeem items after the hunt, including toys and more candy.
One hidden egg contained a grand prize ticket for a lucky winner to receive a large gift basket filled with treats.
After the hunt, participants and guests received free ice cream.
