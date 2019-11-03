ISLANDWALK - A recent High Tea helped with a local program for children.
IslandWalk hosted its fifth annual High Tea fundraising event Oct. 16 in the community's event center, with proceeds benefiting the IslandWalk Love in a Backpack program.
The program works under the auspices of All Faith's Food Bank Child Hunger Program.
More than 125 women dressed up in festive clothing and hats. The 16 tables hosted by IslandWalk residents who decorated and set their tables in various, original themes, were a hit among those who attended.
Several different kinds of finger sandwiches were served along with fresh homemade scones and homemade desserts, along with several types of tea.
Raffle drawings were held and the winners took home gift plates featuring a variety of the desserts served at the event.
More than $3,100 was raised, providing 19 North Port children with weekend food bags for the entire school year.
During the program, the founders of IslandWalk's Love in a Backpack program were recognized including residents Sharon Rubin, Judy Mulligan and former lifestyle director for the community - Sue Champagne.
The program has surpassed more than $100,000 in donations for All Faith's Food Bank, since its implementation in 2013.
