I have no idea what it’s like to be incarcerated in a jail of any sort, simply because being the good boy that I am, I’ve never been sentenced to such a draconian habitat.
It is hard to even imagine being confined in a cell that’s a mere 8 feet by 12 feet. I can, however, get a sense of what it might feel like, thanks to the isolation policies with which we now find ourselves.
Today is what seems like the thousandth day of isolation as mandated by our governor. It seems odd though that some of the beaches in the area are now open, leading me to falsely wonder if going to the beach is safer than my own home. The reason some are open, we are told, is “people” need a place to exercise. (Editor’s note: to insure plenty of exercise, the beach parking lots are closed, meaning one has to hike to the beach from some distance away.) I’m guessing my back yard or the family room in my home wouldn’t suffice.
Just this morning my wife told me that she is down to her last nerve, and that I’m starting to erode it more each day. Kind of makes me glad that I hid all the knives and forks in the house.
Most of the grocery stores are doing what they can to maintain a semblance of security and safety. Most, but not all, will deliver your culinary needs directly to your door. Amazon has been doing that for a while now. I haven’t used this home delivery service yet, but as this virus heats up, almost exponentially, it might be a good time to stay out of stores of any kind and greet the delivery guy from my local grocery as he rings my doorbell.
And speaking of grocery stores, some have started special hours for those of us who are geriatrically challenged or handicapped. While in line awaiting the store to open early one morning, a young man walked to the head of the line bypassing all who waited for the store to open. One elderly lady promptly whacked the youngster across the behind telling him this line is for old people. Ignoring the lady’s threat of another wallop, he went to the front of the line again, saying, “Look lady, if you don’t let me unlock this door, none of you are going get in.”
Like so many of us on “lockdown” thoughts of how I might use my time have entered my mind during this period of isolation. I always thought that if I had time, I would clean out my messy garage. Well… now that I have time, I’ve learned that that wasn’t the reason at all.
No one can say with certainty just how long this isolation period will last. My sincerest hope, however, is to outlive that time required to stay in my home and away from anything not considered essential while maintaining what little sanity I have left.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.