No word better describes the brutal killing of Tina Strader than “tragic.”
A life violently cut short.
A husband deprived of the love of his life, and his caretaker, a month after losing his mother.
Children and grandchildren who lost the family matriarch, burying her the day before Mother’s Day.
A community shocked by a heinous act that “just doesn’t happen here.”
Except it did.
All because a young man with a long criminal record targeted Tina Strader for reasons that may never be known — perhaps just because she worked at the motel where he was staying when whatever prompted his violence this time asserted itself.
He has a history of violent crime, reportedly including an attack on his own family, who declined to prosecute him and tried to get him mental health treatment.
When law enforcement first encountered him on the day of the killing, before he had been connected to it, he was picked up under the Marchman Act, as a potential threat to himself or others from substance abuse.
Was his violence that day the act of a sociopath? The result of a drug-fueled rage? The outcome of mental health issues left untreated?
Should he have been in prison, given his record? Should he have been in a mental health facility, where his demons might be brought under control, or where he at least would be under observation and isolated from the general public?
Events such as this leave us sifting through the wreckage, looking for answers that likely will come, if at all, only through the judicial process.
If they do, they will provide some closure, but little solace.
And other than by seeing this killer locked up for the maximum sentence provided by law, nothing will have been done to prevent the next violent crime by someone like him.
We’re lucky to live in an area where the risk is very low. But one still exists. And it’s largely out of our control.
We have to depend on law enforcement, state attorneys, judges and juries all to do their part in identifying, prosecuting, convicting and incarcerating people who cannot live among us as law-abiding citizens.
That appears to have happened with this killer. But if any loopholes allowed him to be on the street, they need to be closed.
We have to depend on mental health services being available, and on the people who need them having access to them and taking advantage of it.
We know this is an area in which the county and the state are falling short, and have been for years.
County commissioners are again considering creating a taxing district to fund mental health services. It should have been done when the idea was first proposed, and definitely needs to be implemented now.
To a degree, we also have to depend on ourselves.
Almost by definition, there’s no defense against a random act of violence. There’s certainly no reason to think Tina Strader could have done anything more to fend off her attacker than she did.
But there may be situations in which self-defense training could make a difference. Consider seeking it out.
And in memory of Tina Strader, give all your loved ones an extra hug today. You never know ….
