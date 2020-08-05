The virtual world is improving.
While many people had experienced Zoom when the pandemic shut down this country in March, many more were about to learn and learn they have.
Renata Gaona led the way in this area by putting her entire dance studio schedule online. As the shut down began, she gathered all her instructors in her studio and with the help of her daughter Victoria, each and every one on staff became a Zoomer. Not only did every class go on line but when that class session was over and it was once again possible to have some classes in the studio as long as social distancing guidelines were followed, some students and parents requested some online classes.
Venice Theatre also got right into the swing of all things Zoom by offering some excerpts from past shows to entertain fans and also by putting many classes online.
As today’s feature article shows, Venice Theatre is offering plenty of choices for students whether they want to improve their acting, singing, dancing, miming or even their tech knowledge.
I did my first online talk last month and actually had 45 who stayed from beginning to end as I carried on about my favorite topic, Venice and its special history. It was interesting to see faces coming and going a bit because you can only see about 25 faces at one time on the screen if you are the speaker. Who knew I would be a Zoomer at my age?
And now Sarasota Ballet will put entire ballets online for subscribers to watch at their leisure. The ballet will even add some behind the scenes bonuses such as a look at rehearsals. And for the safety of the dancers, ballets requiring fewer dancers have been selected.
Marie Selby Botanical Gardens has but its annual fall photography competition online with entries due the end of this week and awards and the opening to occur later in the month.
As for the back to school crowd: This year that may prove interesting with many parents determined to keep their children at home while the School Board has announced students would be heading back to real classrooms.
Of course with virus numbers changing daily, all that could change after this column is printed and before it arrives on your driveway or online via your computer.
What will not change is the annual tax holiday coming up this weekend, Aug. 7-9. The law exempts from sales tax qualifying items such as certain school supplies and clothing (with some price restrictions) during those three days.
In general, school supplies selling for $15 or less per item, clothing, footwear and certain accessories selling for $60 or less and the first $1,000 of the sales price of personal computers and certain accessories for personal or noncommercial use, will be exempt from sales tax for the three-day tax-free period.
To download a list of the exempt items, go to www.floridarevenue.com/backtoschool/Pages/default.aspx
With all the new computers to be purchased this weekend, it will be even easier to keep track of all Zooming and such coming forth from local non-profits.
Sarasota Opera, Asolo Rep, The Players Centre and other organizations are providing a variety of online content for their supporters. The Players will celebrate its 90th anniversary online.
For details visit their websites: sarasotaopera.org, asolorep.org and theplayers.org
While you visit any of these or similar sites, make a donation if you possibly can. This part of Florida is unique in its devotion to the arts. To keep it that way we need to keep all these wonderful organizations alive and every donation can help.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.