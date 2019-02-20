You might want to fast today in preparation for the feast that begins Thursday — the 31st annual Italian Feast & Carnival.
The Venice High School Band and ROTC Color Guard will open the event at 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21 at the Venice Airport Festival Grounds.
Let the feasting and fun begin. From then on through closing on Sunday evening, during its opening hours, the festival offers non-stop entertainment, a plethora of rides plus more food and drink than can be listed in one article.
Foodwise, think Italian but much more. There will be pastas and pizzas and pastries and Italian ices but that is just part of the list. From anchovies to Zeppolis (Italian donuts), it likely will be in one booth or another. But even an Italian carnival needs hamburgers, hot dogs, corn dogs, gyros, sausage and peppers and cotton candy and ice cream and fish plus soft drinks, iced tea, lemonade and beer.
Not only is there even more food this year than in previous years but there also is much more entertainment, some local like Bandana and some in the form of tribute groups from near and far. There will be tributes to The Blues Brothers, Tina Turner and others by several groups and singles, including local favorite Jimmy Mazz.
The fun begins at 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday and at noon on Saturday and Sunday. While a closing time is not listed, in the past, rides and the midway have been in operation as late as 10 p.m. in previous years.
Sponsored by the Venice Italian American Club, The Venice Italian Feast & Carnival offers something for everyone. Admission is free. Parking is $6. Ride tickets are available inside the festival.
The festival is at Venice Municipal Airport Festival Grounds, 150 East Airport Road, Venice, FL 34285.
For more information, visit: ItalianAmerican ClubofVenice.com.
