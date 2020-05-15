VENICE — The Italian American Club of Venice recently named scholarships to eight Venice High School students.
“As part of their charity and community outreach, the Italian American Club of Venice has awarded more than $16,000 in scholarships to very deserving members of Venice High School Class of 2020,” it said in a news release.
Scholarships went to:
• Michael Bielanski
• Kaylee Cumbo
• Skylar Sellitti
• Colton Stonehouse
• Hunter Szewczky
Also receiving awards were:
• Marina Calandra, who earned the Friday Night Worker’s Heritage Scholarship
• Alexis Coleman, who earned the Mario Capecci Memorial Award
• Sierra Smith, who earned the Diane Longabucco Houston Memorial Award
“All the members of the Italian American Club of Venice give their best wishes to all Venice High School Class of 2020 graduates,” the news release stated.
