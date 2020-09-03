VENICE — Is there anything cuter than a baby squirrel?
It's baby season at the Paul A. and Veronica H. Gross Wildlife Center in Southwest Florida.
The baby squirrels, called “pinkies” as their eyes are still closed and they have no fur, hold a special place in our hearts.
The Center receives 150-200 baby squirrels each year. They're most often the victims of tropical storms or hurricanes and tree trimming or tree cutting.
As you can imagine, these babies require a lot of care and attention. Many of them are kept at the Center in our nursery and need to be hand-fed every three to five hours by staff or trained volunteers.
Others go into our foster mom program, where they will be cared for in the foster home until they are able to feed themselves. When they reach that point, they will be returned to the Center to be raised with other squirrels and released when old enough. We never keep them as pets. (And we are always in need of new volunteers to be trained in these areas.)
Squirrels, like many creatures, are social beings and need to be raised with others of their species, not only for companionship, but possibly more importantly so they can learn to be squirrels. That may be the most important reason to not try to keep them as pets. Other reasons include the specific dietary needs, which does not include cow’s milk, and habitat, not to mention the number of sharp teeth they have developed by about 8 months of age.
What to do if you find a baby squirrel
1. Check around the area to see if there are others.
2. If it is in a safe area, and at the base of a tree or where a branch has been recently trimmed off, and is not visibly injured, place it in a box with sides high enough to keep it from wandering, but low enough that mom can get in and out carrying the baby.
Put the box at the base of the tree if there is not a lot of traffic (foot or other) or a lot of noise or stray animals. The mom will return if she’s able. Wait for a few hours to see if the mom has retrieved her baby. Touching the baby will not keep the mom from reclaiming it.
3. If it is injured or has been in contact with a predator, like a dog, cat or hawk, or if there has been no return by the mom, bring it to the Center, or call us for assistance.
4. Do not give food or water. Food that is incompatible with its dietary needs can cause illness, malformation of bones, even death.
How do I keep the baby alive until I can get it to the Center?
1. Keep the baby or babies warm and in a dark, quiet area. It reduces stress, and stress is a major killer of wild animals.
2. Do not give them anything to eat or drink
3. Bring them to the Center or call us for assistance.
For more information, call (941) 484-9657 or visit WildlifeSWFL.org. The Center is at 925 North Jackson Road, Venice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.