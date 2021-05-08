VENICE — Mother’s Day returns Sunday after the restrictions of 2020 — with some sense of normality again as vaccines are available and activities starting to open back up.
Grand Palm hosted a program where children made pressed flower greeting cards for their mothers for the Sunday’s holiday.
Children used wooden mallets to hammer designs onto their cards with various types of flowers, leaves, grass and other flora.
Aside from children and their traditions, local restaurants are celebrating mothers this year with special menus and brunch.
“Mother’s Day is one of our biggest holidays we celebrate,” said Zoey Haga, bar manager at Cafe Evergreen in Nokomis.
Haga said since their clientele is mostly women, they like to make it a big event to celebrate them for the day.
She said people with dietary restrictions have trouble finding places to eat, so they come to the cafe for special occasions because it offers vegan and vegetarian options, she said.
“We want all moms to enjoy all things,” Haga said.
Mother’s Day also marks the end of season with snowbirds starting to travel home. Because of this, it allows the cafe employees to give those customers “one last hurrah” and to say goodbye, Haga said.
She said the reservation book is “looking really happy” and expects a busy day. But she said the cafe is making sure to keep everything safe and clean for its customers.
“This allows moms to have a dining experience again,” Haga said because of last year’s restrictions.
Will McNabb, general manager at Crow’s Nest Restaurant, said he believes this could be the first time some people are even leaving the house.
He said the entire season the Crow’s Nest has seen customers getting out of the house — some for the first time in more than a year.
But like many other restaurants, the Mother’s Day specials at the Crow’s Nest will mark the end of the season.
“It is the last hurrah for the end of season,” McNabb said.
Fins at Sharky’s will also be hosting its own special activities for Mother’s Day.
Scott Thomas, general manager at Fins, said they already have 800 reservations throughout the day and are almost at capacity.
He said Fins will be celebrating mothers with a complimentary mimosa at lunch and a photo booth with a professional photographer in the evening.
Thomas mentioned many missed or did not celebrate Mother’s Day like normal last year, but with vaccines people feel more comfortable going out.
“We are very excited and think we will be very busy,” Thomas said.
Anita’s Family Restaurant in Nokomis will also be joining other restaurants in celebrating the day.
Owner Yonni Dragani said she is excited to celebrate mothers especially since she is a mother herself.
Dragani said she expects to see a good crowd on Mother’s Day, particularly when church lets out.
She also said the restaurant normally has large crowds on holidays.
“We will offer specials since it’s a special day for mothers,” Dragani said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.