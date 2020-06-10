Young turkeys

Young wild turkeys walking in the grass.

 FWC PHOTO BY ANDY WRAITHMELL

If you hear something gobble, report it.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is asking residents to report wild turkey sightings until Aug. 31 as apart of its Wild Turkey Summer Survey.

FWC biologists are interested in sightings of newly hatched turkeys, or poults, with and without other young wild turkeys and male birds, or jakes and gobblers respectively.

The FWC advises bird watchers to look carefully when counting poults because they can be difficult to see.

“By reporting wild turkey sightings, you’re helping provide a way to gauge wild turkey nesting success, brood survival, and population dynamics at a statewide level,” the FWC states on its website.

The survey is part of a study to provides more insight into the distribution and abundance of wild turkeys.

In Sarasota County, there is a high chance of the presence of wild turkeys in Myakka River State Park.

To submit a sighting, access the survey through www.MyFWC.com/Summer-Turkey-App.

For more instructions on how to complete the survey, visit bit.ly/370DDmb.

Email: liz.hardaway@yoursun.com

