So much is going wrong in the world Pandemic, political division, hunger, destruction, natural disasters ... it’s all so overwhelming.
And the greatest danger of all ... is us.
The greatest danger of all is that we will succumb to despair; that we will convince ourselves that we are helpless.
“There is nothing we can do,” we say. “After all, what difference can we make?”
And so, in difficult times like these, I turn to an ancient insight of the Jewish sages. The Rabbis tell the following tale about God and man/woman. They say that during this time of year, prior to the Jewish High Holy Days, every person should see him or herself as possessing an equal number of misdeeds and good deeds, spiritual debits and credits. God balances all of these misdeeds and good deeds collectively prior to Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish new year.
And so ... if each of us does one more good deed, we can tip the divine scale to the good, so the entire world is judged favorably.
If each of us does one more bad deed, we can tip the divine scale to the bad, so the entire world is judged unfavorably.
This bit of Jewish wisdom is a picture of an ideal world, not the real word. It is about aspirations; what we can be and not what we are. We can choose to view ourselves as interconnected. We can choose to believe that every deed counts. We can choose to believe that the fate of the world is dependent on our actions. We can choose to believe that “It’s up to us!”
A famous rock legend told us to “Imagine.” Imagine ... there’s a God who joins us all in love and responsibility.
Imagine that we all truly believed that our deeds count and the fate of the world rests on our shoulders.
Imagine ... and then do!
