SARASOTA — Award-winning actor, director, teacher, and choreographer J Paul Nicholas has joined Florida Studio Theatre’s artistic team.
As an associate artist, Nicholas brings his talent to FST’s stages, advances FST’s New Play Development program and lead classes at the FST School.
“Paul is a triple threat: he is an actor, director and manager rolled into one,” FST Producing Artistic Director Richard Hopkins said. “He is a Renaissance man. He’s an excellent actor — as FST’s audiences witnessed with his performance in our world premiere production of ‘Honor Killing’ in 2018—an experienced director, and has a master’s degree in business. He truly understands multiple sides of the theater industry.”
Nicholas brings more than 15 years of directing and acting experience to FST. He has performed at more than a dozen regional theaters across the country, including Seattle Rep, Actors Theatre of Louisville, and Wooly Mammoth, and was part of the national tour of the Broadway hit, “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.”
He made his FST debut in 2018, playing four characters in the theater’s world premiere production of “Honor Killing” by Sarah Bierstock.
Nicholas has directed productions of plays and staged readings at theaters along the East Coast, in addition to providing support for playwrights like John Anastasi (“I Forgive You, Ronald Reagan”) and Corinna Manetto (“You Must Be Mine”.)
“It is difficult to express how honored I am to have this opportunity,” Nicholas said. “I am thrilled that, as a member of FST’s Artistic Team, I will be supporting playwrights during their creative process and helping guide actors to their most truthful portrayal of characters.”
In addition to his artistic background, Nicholas is also an accomplished teacher and fight director. As a teaching artist, he has worked extensively with youth, guiding students through the worlds of improvisation, stage combat, Shakespeare and acting. Nicholas served as fight choreographer for 10 productions, including “That Pretty Pretty; or The Rape Play at Theatre Exile” in Philadelphia to “Flyin’ West” at Alliance Theater in Atlanta.
“Not only is this position my dream job—to be involved in all aspects of making theater but it is also with an organization that I truly admire,” Nicholas said. “FST has been a beacon of social and fiscal responsibility, while always maintaining the highest standards of entertainment and enlightenment.”
