VENICE – J2 Solutions Inc. has been named among the University of Florida’s 2021 Gator100 for a third year in a row, the university announced.
It was ranked No. 29 out of 100 businesses on its list “after another year of tremendous growth.”
“The Gator100 recognizes the world’s fastest-growing Gator businesses owned or led by UF alumni,” it said. “The Gator100’s ranking is based on each company’s compound annual growth rate over the past three years. Ernst & Young calculated each company’s rate and determined J2 Solutions’ CAGR was 53.92 percent.”
J2 “specializes in building a variety of projects in the health care, senior living, general commercial, religious, retail and education sectors,” it said.
J2 Solutions Inc. is led by two University of Florida graduates Jess Fronckowiak and David Fouche.
Fronckowiak is the president and founder, and earned his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering in 2000. Fouche is its vice president, and earned his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering in 2001 and his masters of engineering in 2002.
J2 Solutions, this year, was No. 156 on Inc. Magazine’s list of the fastest growing businesses in Florida, according to the news release.
“We are honored and humbled to be named in the Gator 100 for the third year in a row. Any success we’ve had is a tribute to our amazing team,” Fronckowiak said. “They are not just our co-workers, we consider them family. Truly, we couldn’t do this without them.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.