VENICE — A soft opening of the new Jacaranda Ace Hardware store at 337-341 Jacaranda Boulevard took place this week next to Publix in Jacaranda Commons Shopping Center by the East Venice Avenue roundabout.
Doubling the size of the exterior window display area, the store is occupying two units it is a 6,000-square foot store with more than 30,000 products.
They range from a single bolt to large chainsaws and the big green egg grill.
On the shelves are numerous items for the inquisitive homemakers, qualified specialists and experts and contractors. Displays feature kitchen and bath, plumbing, home hardware and electrical products with household cleaners and much more.
Inside and on display outside the store are the larger range of grills, gardening equipment and more. The specialty paint studio has a large range of paints and an employee does the color matching.
“The store embodies all that Ace Hardware is about: convenience and great customer service,” store owner Chandler Short said. “We focus on business to business, contractors, land and apartment management companies, landscapers, maintenance men and everyone we can assist.”
Employing nine local people including hardware specialists, the store is open from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays-Fridays; 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays.
A grand opening is planned during October.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.