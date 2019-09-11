VENICE - Marshalls is set to be the first major store to open in the new south extension of Jacaranda Plaza near Bonefish Grill.
A grand opening runs from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3 for the store at 679 U.S. 41 Bypass S. Plaza in the former K-Mart location.
Lucky's Market - which was one of the first businesses to start work to refurbish a building in the revitalized and upgraded plaza - does not have an opening date yet.
Signs are posted announcing a Beall's Outlet with Home Centric store will be opening in the newly upgraded section of the plaza.
A sign posted at the location confirms advance information there will be a small plaza built south of Bonefish Grill near the existing Liberty Savings Bank at the junction of U.S.41 and Shamrock Boulevard.
It is expected several smaller stores, possibly a coffee shop, nail salon, sub shop or similar may take spaces.
Marshalls is founded upon the principle Never Boring Always Surprising. No two stores are the same making each customer visit exciting. Their ever-changing selections of merchandise including brand names and high-quality fashions are sold at special prices competitive to department and major online retailers.
Within the bright and modern the store, it has no walls between departments enabling easy expansion for new brands or seasonal merchandise. Product lines include trendy tops, leather jackets, booties, handbags, sneakers, hoodies, educational toys, pillows, fragrances and much more.
Ultimately, Marshalls will be open from 9:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sundays.
Nearby stores include Sarasota, University Park, Bradenton and Port Charlotte. At time of going to press no further details were available relating to the opening day celebrations.
Benderson Development of Lakewood Ranch, one of the largest privately owned development companies in North America acquired the 401,129 square feet Jacaranda Plaza in July, 2007 for $5.5 million from Southeast Partners.
Soon after, Benderson began revitalizing the existing store fronts and slowly began improving the appearance of the plaza.
In 2008, the former location of Denny's was torn down to the shell and Benderson began the rebuild of the popular Bonefish Grill which opened in Dec. 10, 2011. Denny's reopened a short distance south on Tamiami Trail where it continues today.
An aging, large K-Mart store occupying most of the southern section of the plaza struggled on with its branded "blue light" specials until finally closing in November, 2009 with the loss of around 50 employees.
Emptying and decaying it was acquired by Benderson Development in October, 2016 and another two years passed before the company had obtained permits.
In June, 2018 they announced the big retailers, Lucky's Market and Marshalls would be opening stores.
Four months later Benderson began the major renovation by stripping the building to its shell. At the same time renovating and restyling the large car lot at the front of the plaza which continues today.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.