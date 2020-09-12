VENICE - Just five days before his 70th wedding anniversary Jack Starks, 91, died at home with his wife, Beverly, at his side.
His family includes a daughter and three sons, 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren residing around the country in Utah, Washington and Vermont.
Born in Detroit, Michigan, in 1929 and graduating school in 1947, he obtained a college degree in 1951 at Michigan State after having married Beverly, his school sweetheart, in 1950.
Joining Kraft Foods Dairy division in Detroit in 1951, his lifetime career involved 10 moves to different states around the country.
Retiring in California in 1993 as vice president of the Dairy Division, then he opened his Dairy Ingredients Brokerage, retiring again in 1998.
At that stage they moved to Venice Golf & Country Club.
To Jack, his family was important, and he organized reunions bi-annually around the country. Avid golfers, he and his wife traveled worldwide enjoying playing courses, particularly in New Zealand and Scotland. He golfed at Venice courses until in his mid-80s.
Philanthropy led him to serve on the Venice Symphony Board for six years, including holding the presidency. A sponsor of Venice Theatre, he contributed to various local organizations, including the Loveland Center.
Both were active members and ushered at First Venice Presbyterian Church. At Jacaranda Trace, he organized regular afternoon church services. Since moving there six years ago, he served and chaired on various boards.
Joining Venice-Nokomis Rotary Club in 2001, for 14 years he was joint sergeant-at-arms. Such was his enthusiasm he participated in all club events, becoming the first Rotary Art Festival entertainment manager and later the car show organizer.
With Beverly, he worked at the annual Toast to Venice, enjoyed the horse shows and attended every social event.
He was honored eight years ago when members bestowed Rotarian of the Year on him, presenting him with the prestigious Doc Matson Rotarian Award. In early 2019, he retired from Rotary to care for Beverly. He was a lifetime member of the Masonic Lodge.
His family plans to hold a church service for Jack toward the end of October or early November.
