VENICE — Ian Fleming’s “James Bond” has connections with the historic Eagle Point Club in Venice.
Two men, each named James Bond — one real, the other fictional — are linked in lore, fact and fiction by British author Ian Fleming who was in search of a name suited for a swaggering special agent in Her Majesty’s intelligence service.
There was an actual James Bond (he went by “Jim” to friends) to whom Fleming was indebted for his fictional hero.
The real-life James Bond and his wife, Mary, are among guest book entries for short stays at Eagle Point Club in Venice.
Ian Fleming never visited Eagle Point Club, but the real-life James Bond and Ian Fleming did meet in person — a decade after the author appropriated the name.
THE CONNECTION
The Eagle Point connection is one example that both supplements and helps to separate fact from erroneous claims found in books, articles, and online — or repeated as hearsay from oral tradition.
The Eagle Point Club case, it happens, comes late in a tangled story that is its backdrop.
In 1952, Ian Fleming began work in the Caribbean on what he intended as a thriller novel, “Casino Royale,” to feature a highly skilled and romanticized professional agent for British intelligence efforts.
Fleming wanted a book with popular appeal, and given the Cold War era, one in which he could draw upon his personal experience as a behind-the-scenes intellectual serving with British Naval Intelligence during World War II. What Fleming lacked personally in actual field experience during these years he more than made up for in imaginative scenarios for field operations, many exotic in details and some dismissed as impractical in reality.
“Casino Royale” (1953) proved to be the first of 14 novels that in its series established in American popular culture a wide recognition of Ian Fleming and his imagined agent, James Bond.
Hollywood movies based upon, derived from or inspired by the Fleming literary corpus continue to emerge. There is considerable evidence, too, for an international and continuing following for things “Bond” due, in part, to the films, websites and commercial products with fan appeal.
‘UNOBTRUSIVE’ NAME
Clearly, the name “James Bond” has wide resonance and appeal. But why, where, and how did fiction writer Ian Fleming select this particular name for his agent?
For two months every year, from 1946 until his death in 1964 from heart failure and other medical issues, Ian Fleming lived and wrote his Bond books at Goldeneye, a small private bungalow he had built east of Ocho Rios, in Oracabessa, on the north coast of Jamaica.
The retreat, on a bluff, overlooked a scenic cove. In Jamaica, with his credentials as a British journalist having elite connections and an exotic career history already established, Fleming found opportunity to cultivate a number of pursuits, and in some cases passions, of interest: tropical flora, fauna, and fish of the Caribbean; spearfishing; exotic birds; Jamaican culture; women visitors; tobacco and alcohol; writing and frequent publishing.
Seated at his writing desk at Goldeneye, and working on an early outline and draft ideas for “Casino Royale,” Fleming sought a name for his fictional agent — something “anonymous,” “bland,” and “ordinary” for his rather extraordinary character.
In a letter to the editor of the Manchester Guardian (April, 1958), Fleming put it this way: “One of the reasons why I chose the pseudonym of James Bond for my hero rather than, say, Peregrine Maltravers was that I wished him to be unobtrusive. Exotic things would happen to and around him.”
Here is where a mix of printed account, speculation, and orally circulated lore begin to mingle, not always with factual basis.
Most prominent are the several versions of Fleming’s choice of “James Bond” as a name.
‘BOND IN THE LEDGER’
What might be called the “Bond in the Ledger” account has it that Ian Fleming and a tourist named James Bond happened to be registered at the same Caribbean resort. Fleming saw the name on the register and thought it suitable to borrow.
The resort is never named, and specified circumstances for the dual visits rarely given. Some variations add that Fleming and the tourist James Bond formed a lasting friendship at the resort.
Why Fleming would be a guest at a Jamaica resort when having his own self-designed retreat and regularly inviting guests to it immediately raises flags as to the authenticity.
The circumstances of “Bond in the Ledger” are bogus, on a number of grounds, but an account of them has circulated in the Venice area. In 1993, Brooksie Berger, writing for the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, interviewed Georgette Duke at Eagle Point Club.
Georgette Duke and her husband, Jack, were managers of the local resort from 1953 -1988.
“I met the real James Bond,“ Geogette Duke said. “‘He was actually a noted ornithologist, slight and mild-mannered, who wore glasses and came to study the wildlife in the (Venice) area. He met Ian Fleming, the author, while they were staying at the same resort in the Caribbean. Fleming just picked his name from the guest book and James Bond became 007.”
Georgette Duke’s first meeting Bond at Eagle Point Club in 1966 is true. The ornithologist at 6 feet 2 inches in height; was “slight” in stature, however, only in weight loss by that period in his life. The remainder of her account repeats circumstances that never occurred.
A variant on the “Bond in the Ledger” has it that Fleming’s wife claimed that her husband contacted Bond after plucking the name, early when “Casino Royale” was underway in 1952, and that James Bond said he was “fine with it.”
This claim has no foundation in fact; the reality was to emerge, a decade later.
JAME BOND, BIRDER
What might be called the “Fleming at the Jamaica House Party” account has Fleming visiting friends and guests in Jamaica for a social gathering. He sees, on a coffee table, a copy of a book devoted to bird species of the Caribbean, authored by James Bond, an ornithologist at The Philadelphia Museum of Natural History. The claim is that Fleming decided at the spot to appropriate the author’s name.
While such a book exists, authored by the real-life ornithologist named James Bond, there has never been The Philadelphia Museum of Natural History, nor did Ian Fleming in any of his interviews or published letters make reference to this specific party or such happenstance.
So how did Ian Fleming actually select the name James Bond? Among books at Goldeneye in 1952, during deliberations about plot planning and characters for “Casino Royale,” was “Birds of the West Indies,” by James Bond.
First published in 1936, the book had become a standard reference work in ornithological circles, and Fleming considered the work “my bible” for his personal birding interests in Jamaica.
The author of “Birds of the West Indies” had entered his profession as a wealthy, self-trained, and highly informed birding enthusiast who ultimately became curator of Birds at the Academy of Natural Sciences of Philadelphia.
The latter, a prominent Philadelphia institution, was founded in 1812 and is today affiliated with Drexel University.
Fleming appropriated the James Bond name from the dust jacket of his personal copy of “Birds of the West Indies.”
That much is established fact. Unconfirmed is whether or not the book conveniently resided on a shelf at his typewriter desk, for a sudden discovery of name appropriation, as often claimed.
Fleming collected books and apparently piled them here and there for reading and reference.
Fleming later recalled, “It struck me that this brief, unromantic, Anglo-Saxon and yet very masculine name was just what I needed, and so a second James Bond was born.”
JAMES AND MARY BOND
By 1960, Ian Fleming was eight novels into his emerging series of James Bond “thrillers,” the author and books better known in Britain than in the United States.
James and Mary Bond were not familiar with the books, but popular book-adapted Hollywood movies brought inquiries to them from fans and the press that followed upon published interviews where Fleming identified his real-life source for the James Bond name.
One such occurrence was in a 1961 issue of Rogue magazine, a British counterpart to Playboy in the United States.
On Feb. 1, 1961, Mary Bond wrote a letter to Ian Fleming from the Bond home in fashionable Chestnut Hill, in the outskirts of Philadelphia. Herself an insightful published novelist who shared, with Fleming, a flair for humor and irony, she began: “It was inevitable we should catch up with you.”
She continued that she and her husband had not been familiar with the Fleming books until late, when a friend alerted them to a British newspaper review of a new edition of Birds of the West Indies, and soon thereafter receipt from another friend in Haverford, Pennysylvania, of a copy of the novel “Dr. No,” “which explained the rest.”
Her statements invalidate claims sometimes made that she, or her husband, had contacted Fleming in writing or person when “Casino Royale” was underway, and that James Bond was “fine with it” as far as the name appropriation.
Mary Bond concluded her letter with the wry remark that “JB authentic us regards the whole thing ‘as a joke.’”
Joke it was not, for James and Mary Bond, what with growth of interest and inquiries from fans and media in the United States into name attribution and possible connections linking the ornithologist to the fictional Bond.
Back in England, Ian Fleming replied to Mrs. James Bond in a letter dated June 20, 1961. Fleming began with an apology for “very tardy” acknowledgment, citing physical ailments, and recounting with care his source and indebtedness for use of her husband’s name.
“I was determined that my secret agent should be as anonymous a personality as possible, even his name should be the very reverse of the kind of ‘Peregrine Carruthers’ whom one meets in this type of fiction.”
He added: “Anyway, I send you both my most affectionate regards and good wishes, and should you ever return to Jamaica I would be very happy to lend you my house for a week or so, so that you may inspect in comfort the shrine where the second James Bond was born.”
The author, by habit, took great care in the wording of his correspondences, particularly in instances of delicate matters, and upon close reading it is clear that Fleming was unsure about how the Bonds actually felt about his use of the name.
Fleming stopped short of making a direct invitation for the couple to visit him in person in Oracabessa. Instead, as he was accustomed to do for selected people, he offered to “lend” his villa to the Bonds for a stay on their own during the 10 months or so that he was not in residence at Goldeneye.
The author’s choice of wording thus was both genuinely cordial yet, in his way, also formulaic, the “return to Jamaica” most likely a reference to Bond’s primary research for his book, by then many years earlier.
Nothing in the letter exchanges between Mary Bond and Ian Fleming indicates that James or Mary Bond had met Fleming before 1961.
Nor is there reference to mutual awareness of an interview with Fleming, by William F. Nolan, carried in the February, 1961 issue of Rogue, a male-audience counterpart to Playboy, in which Fleming was quoted: “I knew a bit about gambling and about the Secret Service and I thought it would be jolly to combine them. Had no idea of doing a series at the time. There really is a James Bond, you know, but he’s an American ornithologist not a secret agent. I’d read a book of his and when I was casting about for a natural sounding name for my hero, I recalled the book and lifted the author’s name out-right.”
AT ‘GOLDENEYE’
On Feb. 5, 1964, Mr. and Mrs. Bond took up Fleming’s invitation for a visit to Goldeneye, unannounced, while Fleming and his wife, Ann, were in residence. The four had an island-themed lunch at the villa, jostling its timing with satisfying a small BBC production crew on hand, previously scheduled, and seeking film footage of the author.
The Flemings found the Bonds to be a “charming couple.” Ian Fleming — matching his own good sense of humor and irony with that of Mary Bond in her 1961 letter — presented the real-life James Bond with a prepublication copy of “You Only Live Twice,” along with a fitting inscription: “To the real James Bond from the thief of his identity. Ian Fleming, Feb. 5, 1964, (a great day!).”
The year 1964 was Fleming’s last trip to Jamaica. He died in August, at age 56 and six months following the surprise visit with the Bonds. His wife, Ann, never returned to Goldeneye. She died in 1981 at the age of 68.
The winter season and short visits to Eagle Point Club in Venice by “Mr. and Mrs. James Bond” occurred in 1966, 1972, 1973, 1974. The entry in the club guest book for 1974 shows handwritten, in black ink, a definitive autograph attribution to James Bond, the prominent ornithologist.
Founded in 1916 by Bertha Palmer as a “rustic” and exclusive “close to nature” (no, not ever nudist, as sometimes claimed) retreat intended to cater to wealthy potential investors in extensive local property that she owned, Eagle Point Club in Venice, Florida is now a gated community of individual homeowners located adjacent to Roberts Bay, just north of the KMI bridge to downtown Venice.
A portion of the property still contains a small historic district containing historic structures, including the original clubhouse and a handful of restored and updated 1920s cottages, all listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Long-time owners sold the property to developers in 1989. Much of Eagle Point Club today consists of high-end “Key West style” contemporary houses built since the 1990s.
THE VENICE JAMES BOND
The real James Bond who stayed at Eagle Point Club was typical among other invited guests drawn from selected social and wealth circles as remembered by a once-local resident, Christine Jackson.
As a teenager, and beginning in 1968, she earned money as a babysitter at Eagle Point Club, and later on as a dining room server in the clubhouse. Jackson recalled in an interview with the author and history-minded Eagle Point Club resident Mary Wright that she encountered the actual James Bond at the resort during one of his stays during the early 1970s.
“He was a very quiet character. And, I didn’t know: when you say ‘James Bond,’ are you the real James Bond? And, of course, I had to say it. The story he told me was that he was in the Caribbean at a motel and resort, and he signed the guest book ‘James Bond,’ and that Ian Fleming was down there and happened to be looking for a character for his book. He picked the name right off the register, and so he picked someone who was a noted ornithologist. So, they worked things out. Never lawsuits but they had a mutual understanding.”
She added that just like many other adult guests at Eagle Point Club, the Bonds were “very down-to-earth people…but you knew they could afford to stay here.” Overall, “Professor Peabody is what he reminds me of. I remember him sitting at this table (in the clubhouse) telling me the story.”
Christine Jackson’s account, noteworthy, once again repeats the “Bond in the Ledger” tale, but this time, in a curious twist, newly attributed to the actual James Bond and his first-hand familiarity with the gist.
Had James Bond himself at some point constructed the supposed resort meeting with Fleming? Very likely not, lacking any evidence and out of character. And yet, the telling by Bond was at least convenient, and consistent with what presumably circulated at Eagle Point Club by Georgette Duke.
James Bond, dedicated ornithologist, and his wife by the early 1970s had become tired of the frequent inquiries about the name connection. If Jim Bond was not the ultimate source of the “Bond in the Ledger” account, at least its quick telling possibly was a handy deflection from the much longer and factual narrative.
Georgette Duke and Christine Jackson, at Eagle Point Club, got a story that worked for them as well as for James Bond.
And so, the real James Bond had Venice connections, but at that apart from the British author who gave his name a renown well beyond professional ornithologists and devoted “birders.”
By the 1970s, James Bond and his wife had found Eagle Point Club a getaway location that afforded both mingling with Philadelphia area old-money acquaintances and refreshing distance, at least for a brief time, from what had become escalating media coverage of his fiction and filmic namesake.
Likely, author Ian Fleming would have understood the visits by the real James Bond to Eagle Point Club in Venice back in the late 1960s and early ‘70s.
