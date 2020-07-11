Despite the synagogue being closed due to COVID-19, the clergy and Board of Directors at the Jewish Congregation of Venice are providing a myriad of opportunities for congregants to participate in services and activities online.
Rabbi Ben Shull conducts a weekly “schmooze” and Torah study.
In addition to the online offerings, two outdoor “drive-in” services have been held,
Sisterhood members played trivia and had a monthly book club discussion. The adult education committee had a zoom program.
Cantor Marci Vitkus hosts a weekly coffee klatch alternating with her Kol Isha group.
Friday night shabbat services are being live streamed, recorded, and played on You Tube.
Additional “drive-in” services are being planned.
JCV spiritual and lay leaders are constantly exploring new ways of getting together without being together until the covid threat ends.
Check the JCV website for a complete list of activities at Jewishcongregationofvenice.com or call 941-484-2022.
