Jewish Congregation of Venice

The Jewish Congregaton of Venice is holding services and other events online. It also has held some drive-in services for members who can remain in their cars.

Despite the synagogue being closed due to COVID-19, the clergy and Board of Directors at the Jewish Congregation of Venice are providing a myriad of opportunities for congregants to participate in services and activities online.

Rabbi Ben Shull conducts a weekly “schmooze” and Torah study.

In addition to the online offerings, two outdoor “drive-in” services have been held,

Sisterhood members played trivia and had a monthly book club discussion. The adult education committee had a zoom program.

Cantor Marci Vitkus hosts a weekly coffee klatch alternating with her Kol Isha group.

Friday night shabbat services are being live streamed, recorded, and played on You Tube.

Additional “drive-in” services are being planned.

JCV spiritual and lay leaders are constantly exploring new ways of getting together without being together until the covid threat ends.

Check the JCV website for a complete list of activities at Jewishcongregationofvenice.com or call 941-484-2022.

Check the website for the location of the next online service.

