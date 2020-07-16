VENICE - An investigation is underway after a Jeep Wranger ended up engine-deep in water after a Thursday evening downpour and lightning storm.
The Wrangler was parked in the Venice Beach parking lot in the 100 block of The Esplanade about 5:30 p.m. Thursday when the 911 call went to Sarasota County Sheriff's Office about a "sinking vehicle."
Venice Police Department officers responded.
The owner of the Wrangler refused to discuss the incident with the media on scene. He began attempting to work on the situation inside the vehicle.
Venice Police officers at the scene were unable to discuss what took place, although one noted the parking lot does become inundated with water during "the rainy season."
No injuries were reported. Email: scott.lawson@yoursun.com.
