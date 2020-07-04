JCV holds drive-in services

Rabbi Ben Shull, left, and Cantor Marci Vitkus preside over drive-in services at the Jewish Congregation of Venice on Friday, June 26.

 PHOTO BY CYN GREENE

VENICE — Last week, the Jewish Congregation of Venice held its first drive in Shabbat service in the congregation parking lot at 600 North Auburn Road, Venice.

About 25 cars were in attendance for the weekly services, which were conducted by Rabbi Ben Shull and Cantor Marci Vitkus on June 26.

Despite threatening skies, mosquitoes, heat and humidity, the service was held outdoors with participants listening to the service via FM transmitters.

“People so enjoyed the service,” Vitkus said. “They so want to be back together.”

For those who miss hearing the cantor’s voice, she has recorded several songs that can be heard on Zoom. Go to the JCV website for the list of available music.

Until further notice, services inside the JCV building have been canceled. For the most current information visit: JewishCongregation OfVenice.com.

