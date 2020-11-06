Jewish men and women have served in the U.S. armed forces since 1654, when a group of Jewish men disputed a law prohibiting their participation and won the right to defend the New Amsterdam settlement.
Bob Aaron, commander of Jewish War Veterans Post 941, explained the reason for the group.
“The mission of the JWV post in Venice is to commemorate the military service that Jewish men and women have given to help protect the United States of America since the inception of this great country.”
The Jewish Congregation of Venice (JCV) will honor Jewish war veterans at its Friday, Nov. 13, Shabbat service — which will be on Zoom.
Aaron will give a brief overview of the group, and three members, Dick Gortz, David Goldstein and Vincent Minora, will do readings.
Chaplain of the Post is Irv Lyons, who is celebrating his 100th birthday this month.
The JCV is at 600 North Auburn Road (off East Venice Avenue) in Venice. Call 941-484-2022 for information or visit: jewishcongregation venice.com.
