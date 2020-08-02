SARASOTA — Jewish Family & Children’s Service of the Suncoast recently elected attorney David Shapiro and Dr. R. Dean Hautamaki to its board of directors.
Shapiro, managing partner of Shapiro | Delgado personal injury law firm, is an AV-Preeminent rated civil trial lawyer — the highest rating awarded to litigation attorneys. He also is board certified by the Florida Bar as a civil trial lawyer and mediator and was voted by his peers to be the best personal injury lawyer in 2020.
Shapiro has previously served on the JFCS board of directors and is active in the community, serving on the boards of Children First, Temple Emanu-El, Sarasota Film Festival, and Westcoast Black Theatre Group.
He has also authored guest columns in the Sarasota Herald Tribune, The Bradenton Herald, The Englewood Sun Herald, and the Suncoast Health Magazine, served as a political and legal issue commentator on ABC 7; and he has been a candidate for political offices.
Hautamaki is a private physician at Hautamaki and Horiuchi Personal Physicians of Sarasota, LLC, a practice he co-founded in 2008. Hautamaki is a principal investigator in clinical research, widely published, a sought-after presenter and clinical associate professor of medicine, Florida State College of Medicine, third year internal medicine clerkship. Currently, he is a co-trustee for the Louis and Frida Flanzer Philanthropic Trust, involved in the Arcadia Boys & Girls Club and serves on the board of directors for All Star Children’s Foundation and Arcadia All-Florida Championship Rodeo.
“We are so pleased that David and Dean have agreed to serve on the JFCS Board,” JFCS Board Chair Dean Miller said. “They will undoubtedly make significant contributions to our ongoing efforts in serving our community.”
