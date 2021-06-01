SARASOTA — Shepard Englander has been named as the new chief executive officer for The Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee, the organization recently announced.
It followed a “comprehensive national search,” according to Federation Board President Randon Carvel.
“We believe we have found the perfect leader to take the helm of our growing Federation,” Carvel said in a news release. “We couldn’t be more thrilled.”
Englander was CEO of The Jewish Federation of Cincinnati for 16 years where he earned national recognition “as a strategic and entrepreneurial leader who transformed Cincinnati’s Jewish community by implementing new business models that multiplied revenue,” the news release noted.
He spearheaded a capital campaign and construction of its community center.
“Sarasota-Manatee is one of the fastest-growing Jewish communities in America and the board is looking for new and innovative approaches,” Englander said in the news release. “Organizational growth and transformation have been my passion for the last 16 years and I am excited by the challenge of leading a new community transformation.”
He said he is looking forward to partnering with community leadership to “build and launch” another new campus.
The chair of the CEO Search Committee, Joel Morganroth, said Englander will be “an asset from Day One.”
“Shep has a mixture of everything we were looking for: a professional with a keen business mind, who is known as a collaborator, and who has experience with capital campaigns, entrepreneurial business models and community relationships,” Morganroth said in the news release.
Englander has served as vice president of the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh; associate director for Government Relations at the Jewish Federations of North America. He also practiced law in Washington, D.C. He earned his law degree from Northeastern University and graduated from Tufts University.
Englander’s mother has often wintered in the Sarasota area, so he is familiar with the area. He and his wife, Hayley, enjoy the outdoors, are looking forward to the arts and culture of the area — and Hayley looks forward to playing tennis year-round.
Englander succeeds Howard Tevlowitz, who is retiring on Sept. 1 after 20 years as CEO.
For more information, call 941-371-4546 or visit www.jfedsrq.org.
