VENICE — A community event is set for 8 a.m.to noon June 26 at Sarasota County Fairgrounds to help homeless veterans.
It is being led by Jewish Family & Children Services of the Suncoast.
“Stand Down is a fantastic annual event that focuses on providing resources to unhoused veterans in our community. As the lead agency, JFCS is able to provide respite care and resources to reduce the barriers preventing permanent housing for veterans,” JFCS Chief of Client Services Richard McDaniel said in a news release. “Stand Down’s hand-up, not hand-out philosophy helps build resilience in our unhoused veteran population and provides long-term housing and income sustainability.”
JFCS is seeking support through volunteers and those willing to donate clothing and other needs, it said. For more information, visit www.jfcs-cares.org/veterans-stand-down-2021.
More than 25 groups help JFCS every year and the groups always help more than 100 homeless veterans, it said.
Among the groups assisting this area are: All Faiths Food Bank, American Red Cross, CareerSource Suncoast, Coastal Behavioral Healthcare, First Step of Sarasota, Florida Department of Veteran Affairs, Goodwill Manasota, Harvest House, Legal Aid of Manasota, Sarasota County government, Sarasota Veterans Commission, Suncoast Continuum of Care, Suncoast Partnership to End Homelessness, The Salvation Army of Sarasota County, VA Partners and Vet Court, among others.
For more information on JFCS, visit www.JFCS-Cares.org or call 941-366-2224.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.