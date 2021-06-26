VENICE — A community event is set for 8 a.m. to noon June 26 at Sarasota County Fairgrounds to help homeless veterans.
It is being led by Jewish Family & Children Services of the Suncoast.
“Stand Down’s hand-up, not hand-out philosophy helps build resilience in our unhoused veteran population and provides long-term housing and income sustainability,” Richard McDaniel, JFCS Chief of Client Services, said in a new release.
For more information, visit www.jfcs-cares.org/veterans-stand-down-2021.
The fairgrounds are at 3000 Ringling Blvd, Sarasota. For more information on JFCS, visit www.JFCS-Cares.org or call 941-366-2224.
