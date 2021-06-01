Todd Garnier

Todd Garnier has been named chief financial officer for Jewish Family and Children’s Service of the Suncoast.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

SARASOTA – Todd Garnier has been named as chief financial officer for Jewish Family and Children’s Service of the Suncoast, it recently announced.

Garnier will help the organization with its administrative and fiscal strategies, work with its senior management on its annual budget and oversee finance department staff, according to a news release.

“Todd is a top-performing and results-oriented fiscal leader with exemplary experience in cultivating and maintaining positive relationships with staff and multicultural communities,” JFCS President/CEO Arthur Lerman said in the news release. “He is also an analytical and conscientious leader who is motivated by a passion to help others.”

Garnier has 20 years of experience, including being vice president for finance and administration at Mansfield University in Pennsylvania. He has served as a senior level executive in real estate, IT and other business sectors. He has been a CFO for a community college and a charter school, it said.

He earned  his master’s degree in business administration from St. John Fisher College and his bachelor’s degree in accounting from the State University of New York – Empire State College. 

Garnier succeeds former JFCS Chief Financial Officer Philip Pohlmeyer, who announced his retirement in December. Pohlmeyer is working part-time to help the transition, the news release said.

For more information, call (941) 366-2224 or visit the website www.JFCS-Cares.org.

