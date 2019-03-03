The Venice Gondolier Sun interviewed Dr. Christine Greene of Greene Rehab in Venice about chronic low back pain. In the first installment, the first of this series on physical therapy for common disorders, we discussed causes and consequences. In this interview, Dr. Greene and James Blackburn discuss how modern PT methods are used to treat such pain.
Blackburn: Dr. Greene, in our chats I’ve heard you mention a “Dr. Travell.” Can you tell us who this person is and why she is important to the field of physical therapy?
Dr. Greene: I’d be happy to. Janet G. Travell was the personal physician to President John F. Kennedy. She was the first female Personal Physician to the President as well as the first civilian one. She was a pioneer in the treatment of myofascial pain and a researcher into the concept of trigger points as a cause of musculoskeletal “referred pain.” Dr. Travell’s theories form the basis of many PT approaches to pain to this day. Much of my treatment is based on her research.
Blackburn: Does her work figure in your approach to chronic low back pain?
Dr. Greene: Most certainly. Travell explored a phenomenon called myofascial pain syndrome wherein chronic pain occurs in hypersensitive muscle knots. She termed these knots “trigger points.” They can appear in any muscle and can even cause pain in an area distant to the knot. This is known as referred pain. Chronic low back pain is a frequent result of this syndrome.
Blackburn: I see. And how do you approach a problem like this?
Dr. Greene: The first step is an evaluation to determine the elements affecting a patient’s pain. At Greene Rehab we use a systems approach, examining the muscles, nerves, joints and blood flow. We then address each finding with specific techniques designed to reduce pain and improve function.
If we’re dealing with trigger points we have a number of methods. Myotherapy is one, the application of pressure on the trigger points. We also use ultrasound, deep tissue laser therapy and electro stimulation. The purpose of these methods and others is to get these dense knots to release, to relax.
Another treatment approach is based on something called “movement system impairment syndrome.” You see, if the body is “out of alignment” or goes through certain motions repeatedly over long periods, the result can be musculoskeletal dysfunction. This expresses itself as pain. We use various exercises, stretches and body movements to put you back in alignment.
Blackburn: Interesting. What about acupuncture?
Dr. Greene: No, we’re not acupuncturists. However, we do employ a technology based on that principle. It’s called ETPS, Electro Therapeutic Point Stimulation. We apply a DC microcurrent to a specific muscle point to get that area to relax. It’s rather a combination of acupuncture and neurology, but we don’t needle you.
Blackburn: Brrrr! Glad to hear it.
Dr. Greene: Today, physical therapists have a big toolbox that has developed over years of research and experience. We can do something called “neural gliding” to get nerves to more easily slide within their sheath. We can use “muscle energy techniques” that reposition the affected joint to stretch structures limiting movement. We are very fortunate these days to have so much knowledge from which to draw.
Blackburn: Understandably so. Well, thank you so much for sharing some of this knowledge with our readers. And we look forward to our next conversation on pelvic floor disorders.
Dr. Greene: Thank you for inviting me.
James Blackburn may be reached at gringoviajero@hotmail.com. Dr. Christine Greene may be reached at Greene Rehab Services Venice Office 941-484-2471.
