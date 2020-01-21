SARASOTA – On Jan. 24, the Jimmy Mazz returns to The Players Centre for Performing Arts with his sahow, “Songs Across America.”
This show takes concertgoers on a musical journey across the country. Mazz pays tribute to tunes from many of the cities and states he’s visited from around America.
This show features sing-alongs, Broadway, crooners, Motown, polka, slick Las Vegas showtunes, Hollywood movie themes, country, sounds of the islands and of course, good ole’ Rock N’ Roll.
Showtime is 7:30 p.m. at The Players Centre for the Performing Arts, 838 North Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Tickets are $20 regular and $25 for premium.
Call the box office at 941-365-2494 or go online at theplayers.org for more information.
