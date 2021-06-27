VENICE — There’s a Brazilian flag in Fabio Leandro’s South Venice gym but it’s the American flag next to it that means the most to him.
“This country embraced me,” he said.
Growing up in Rio de Janeiro, he was on the small side as a youth — 130 pounds — and lacked self-confidence, he said. He got picked on and needed to learn to defend himself.
Twenty-two years later he’s a third-degree black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu with his own gym and about 150 students of all ages.
His Alliance Venice Brazilian Jiu-jitsu Team, 2244 S. Tamiami Trail, is part of an association of more than 400 gyms in 26 countries under the Alliance name.
The association was founded in Brazil in 1993 and Leandro’s master, Alexandre Paiva, is one of the co-founders.
Alliance has 12 world championships to its credit, he said.
Despite his credentials, Leandro wasn’t planning to open a gym last year. He had been teaching BJJ in Tampa for someone who recruited him as an instructor, commuting 75 miles from his home in the Venice area for classes.
But the gym shut down after a year because of COVID-19.
Rather than fall back on his education as a graphic designer, he and his wife decided to sink their savings into a gym in Venice.
He taught for a month at Beach Life Wellness, a spa in Nokomis, while getting the gym space into shape for lessons and training.
Alliance Venice opened 10 months ago with 14 students. Leandro envisions growing to 350-400 students in a 5,000 square-foot facility.
Chip Hammer, 51, said he was the first person to sign up with Leandro last year. The owner of a neighboring computer business, he said he was just looking get back in shape.
“I feel a lot better about myself,” he said.
He was one of eight team members who took a van to Indianapolis in late May for a tournament. A blue belt, he took second in his division.
The Indiana trip was organized by Nikko Soto, 22, a Venice High alumnus who will graduate in August from the University of Central Florida with a degree in criminal justice. A sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps, he’ll receive a commission with the degree.
His only martial arts experience when he joined Alliance was being on the receiving end of being thrown by a younger, smaller co-worker who bragged about studying Brazilian jiu-jitsu.
Irked, Soto did some research and decided to take up the sport himself.
“I think it’s the ultimate strategy game — safe but dangerous, too,” he said.
Like all of Leandro’s students, he talked about the bond they’ve formed.
“At this point I would have come here just to hang out and be with my friends,” he said.
Two other Venice High grads said they’ve gotten even more from BJJ.
Bart Swistak, 31, said he wrestled with friends and was a big Ultimate Fighting Championship fan, but for fitness he’d play basketball three or four times a week.
Then in November his mother died. He had to take over the family business, Stantak Industries, and he lost his passion for the game, he said.
“I kind of realized life is really short,” he said.
BJJ gave him an outlet for his pain, he said, and changed his perspective.
“In the past I would have made an excuse not to get involved but I decided to commit to Alliance,” he said. “The guys here are all about bringing you up.
“I think this is definitely a life journey. You don’t ever finish.”
For Evan Post, 21, BJJ has been an opportunity to turn his life around.
A self-described “angry kid who got into a lot of fights,” he said he isn’t a fan of working out. He tried wrestling but got kicked off the team and boxed for a year before giving it up.
His boss told him about Alliance, so he decided to check it out.
He assumed his strength from a very physical job would count for something until “I got put on my butt about eight times in a row by a guy who’s about this tall,” he said, holding a hand out about shoulder height. “Strength is not the key.”
He said he had gotten into a dispute at work earlier that day that would have ended up in a fight when he was younger.
Now, because of the discipline he has learned in three months at Alliance, he was able to de-escalate the situation, and he and his co-worker are OK with each other.
Avoiding a fight “at all costs” is the first rule of self-defense listed on a poster Leandro designed for his gym.
At the bottom it reads: “Building rock-solid kids.”
“We don’t teach martial arts,” he said. “We teach confidence.”
