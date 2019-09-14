VENICE — Skillets Breakfast and Lunch Restaurant hosts a job fair for its newest eatery in Venice on Tuesday.
The job fair takes place from noon-2:30 p.m Tuesday at the future restaurant at 4115 Tamiami Trail in Venice Village Shoppes.
There are still 20 vacancies for jobs from express line cooks to servers, hosts and other openings, ownership said in a news release.
“We were excited by the turnout of 40 candidates at last weeks job fair, but unfortunately only three were hired,” said Joe Eigangi, president & CEO of Skillets. “It was not what we were expecting, so we are repeating it again.”
This time, however, it will be held in the afternoon.
When Skillets does open, its hours will be 7:30 a.m.- 2:30 p.m. every day of the week.
The eatery says it serves “a healthier homemade menu” with crepes, blintzes, fruit and other dishes along with Guatemalan coffee, imported English teas and iced teas.
It’s Skillets ninth location since it first opened in Naples in 1995. It is looking to add a 10th restaurant in Sarasota.
