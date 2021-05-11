VENICE - Venice Bible Church is working with Better Together for a job fair from 9 a.m.-noon Thursday at Venice Gardens Civic Association at 406 Shamrock Blvd., in Venice.
At least eight area firms and businesses are taking part in the event.
“Jobs are critical right now, and our team is committed to finding solutions and restoring hope for anyone seeking economic stability for a better, purpose-driven life,” Better Together CEO Megan Rose said in a news release. “We want to do our part in connecting people with opportunities to provide for their families.”
Among the firms that are looking to hire are:
• Aston Gardens at Pelican Pointe
• Dunkin’
• Tri County Air Conditioning & Heating
• PGT Custom Windows and Doors
• The Salvation Army
• Bealls
• Yard Corps Lawn Care Services
• Synergy HomeCare
• The Young Children’s Academy
It noted one-on-one job coaching will be available "to job seekers to review resumes and interviewing skills."
Better Together has been making efforts with helping employment opportunities in 20 states so far, the news release states. So far, 32,000 applicants have connected with employers - with two-thirds of applicants receiving job interviews and 1 in 4 receiving a job offer on the spot, it said.
Those wanting to take part in Thursday's job fair can register at BetterTogetherUS.org/Events/CJF-Venice.
Those wanting to help host a job fair through better together can find more information at www.BetterTogetherUS.org or by emailing mellissa@bettertogetherus.org.
