OSPREY — World famous wildlife artist Sir John Seerey-Lester, of Osprey, died May 19 after a short battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife, Suzie Seerey-Lester, and his son, John Jr.
Born in England on Dec. 6, 1945, he was 75.
He worked in journalism in England before becoming a full-time wildlife artist.
Seerey-Lester moved to America in 1980.
“He loved his adopted country and became a citizen in 2012,” his wife said.
He recently completed his book, “Legendary Hunters and Explorers,” to be published later this year. It is the fourth in his latest series, which includes “Legends of the Hunt,” “Campfire Tales” and “The Legendary Hunts of Theodore Roosevelt.”
He wrote the stories and created more than 100 images for each of the three books.
“John’s favorite thing to paint was Theodore Roosevelt, and he was named ‘the pre-eminent modern-day painter of Theodore Roosevelt,’” Suzie Seerey-Lester said.
With work hanging in the White House and other important collections, his honors and awards nearly matched the number of paintings, books and videos he created.
Many of his works were plein air — done on site using natural light. But more were completed in the Osprey studio he shared with his wife.
They worked at side-by-side easels in the ground-floor studio at their home. They even shared an award in 2014 — the Sime Combes Award for Conservation from Artists for Conservation
Frequently referred to as the “Godfather of Wildlife Art,” he was knighted by Archduke Andreas, of Austria, for his work in conservation. While entitled to be referred to as “Sir,” he was simply John to his friends, fans and collectors.
John Seerey-Lester shared his time and talents. He has been master or featured artist for nearly every major wildlife show both in the U.S. and U.K. over the past 42 years. He and Suzie taught wilderness wildlife workshops on site for the past 20 years.
One of his most prestigious awards came last year when he received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Society of Animal Artists. In addition to Suzie, the ceremony was attended by the “Phartists” — a Venice-area group of photographers and artists — aside from close friend Jack Perkins, who died late last year and had coined the name.
Members included Mary Jo Perkins, Jerry and Bob Woelfel and Chuck and Maureen Snyder. They traveled together once a year to such places as Maine, Useppa Island and Arches, Glacier and Yellowstone national parks. On their return they would put on shows of their collective work.
Mary Jo Perkins and Suzie Seerey-Lester have been Mote turtle volunteers on Casey Key for nearly 15 years. John Seerey-Lester often accompanied the two on their beach rounds, sketching any turtles or hatchlings they might discover on their walks.
On at least one occasion he shared his drawings with readers of Venice Gondolier during sea turtle season.
He recently received the NRA’s Hunter’s Leadership Forum award, for his work in conservation.
Conservation and the organizations important to him included the Boone and Crockett Club, Campfire Club of America, NRA-ILA and HLF, Artists for Conservation, St. Hubertus, Society of Animal Artists and others.
The U.S. was his base of operations, yet he continued to travel the world in search of images, preferring to paint from life.
He painted the rare giant panda in the wild in China. He also painted in India, the Arctic, Antarctica, South America and Africa.
It was in Eastern Africa that his fascination with wildlife was born more than 35 years ago.
He had more than 400 different limited edition prints published by Mill Pond Press.
“His sketchpads are filled with ideas that were yet to be painted,” his wife said. “His passion was painting, every waking second of the day.
“His legacy will continue. The art world has lost an incredible man. It was an incredible ride. I learned so much from him. I will always love him.”
The family will announce his celebration of life at a later date.
