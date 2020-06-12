InStride Therapy Joyner Family Insurance

Lisa Morningstar and Charlotte Duval, of InStride Therapy, receive a recognition plaque from Megan Olson, of Joyner Family Insurance, of Venice.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

VENICE — Another donation will be put to used to assist an area nonprofit.

Joyner Family Insurance gave a $1,170 donation to InStride Therapy as part of its “Help Our Community” program, it said in a news release.

Joyner Family Insurance created a video to present the donation virtually.

Nokomis-based InStride Therapy offers therapeutic riding, equine-assisted learning programs and other programs, at its 62-acre facility.

According to the news release, “InStride challenges individuals to reach their fullest potential and exemplifies its belief that, ‘horses have the power to enrich our lives as teachers, healers, and partners.’”

InStride serves about 80 families a week with about 100 volunteer shift opportunities, the news release stated.

“Joyner Family Insurance proudly sponsors this ‘Help Our Community’ Referral program, whereby a donation is made quarterly to a designated charity in recognition of referrals received by the business. Since the program’s inception in 2017, Joyner Family Insurance has donated over $15,000 to charitable organizations in our local community,” the news release states.

