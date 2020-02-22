Joyner donates to Agape Flights

VENICE – Agape Flights out of Venice recently received a donation from Joyner Family Insurance.
Joyner Family, a local independent insurance agency, took part in a ceremony donating $1,070 to Agape Flights as a part of its “Help Our Community” program, the agency said.
Agape Flights is a nonprofit that assists with gathering needed relief supplies to missionaries primarily in the Caribbean. It works with more than 350 partners to deliver humanitarian aid, cargo and mail to missionary partners.
It took up a mammoth undertaking delivering aid to the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian devastated several of its islands.
Joyner Family Insurance said its “Help Our Community” is a referral program with donations made quarterly to a charity “in recognition of referrals received by the business,” according to a news release.
The program began in 2017 and — since then — has Joyner Family Insurance has donated about $14,000 to charitable organizations in the community, it said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.