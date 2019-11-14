VENICE — As part of its “Help Our Community” Referral program, Joyner Family Insurance recently presented a donation of $1,020 to the Wounded Warrior Project. A leading advocate for the nation’s veterans and their families.
Through a variety of veteran programs and services it is transforming the way America’s injured veterans are empowered, employed, and engaged in our communities. Services include assistance transitioning from service member to civilian, independence program, combat stress recovery, family support and education programs.
Joyner Family Insurance proudly sponsors with their Referral program a donation made quarterly to a designated charity in recognition of referrals received by the business.
Since the program’s inception in 2017, the company has donated nearly $13,000 to charitable organizations in our local community.
