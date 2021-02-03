jOYNER aGENCY GIFTS vENICE aRT cENTER

From left, David Joyner, Michele Lamond, Mary Moscatelli, and Joan Lipinski

VENICE – Joyner Family Insurance recently donated of $1,650 to Venice Art Center.

It was a part of its “Help Our Community” program.

“VAC has been bringing art to the community for 65 years. It offers classes both in-house and virtually and hosts 12 unique exhibitions throughout the year,” the insurance agency said in a news release.

VAC is working on a public arts project called “FantaSea” with 50 mermaids and seahorses hand-painted and displayed on Venice streets for two years, then auctioned off in 2023.

Since the Help Our Community program’s started in 2017, Joyner Family Insurance has donated more than $20,000 to charitable organizations in the community.

