WELLEN PARK — Developers who hoped to derail an effort to de-annex from North Port the subdivisions that make up Wellen Park, formerly known as West Villages, received bad news Friday.
In a nine-page order, 12th Judicial Circuit Judge Hunter Carroll rejected arguments made by the developers, Mattamy Homes, Neal Communities and Wellen Park LLC, to stop a group of Wellen Park residents from a divorce from the city.
In essence, the developers argued that by purchasing or renting homes in Wellen Park, the residents had agreed to being included in the city and had accepted all the services provided by the city, a legal principle known as estoppel by acquiescence.
Carroll disagreed after listening to oral arguments during a Zoom hearing with the city of North Port taking no position on the matter.
“Developers would have the Court write into the statute a restriction that those qualified voters who began their residence knowing that such residence was in a municipality are ineligible to sign a contraction petition. The Court declines to do so, as no such restriction exists in the statute,” Carroll wrote.
In his analysis of the developers’ arguments, Carroll opined that the case law they cited in support of their position all involved challenges to an original annexation, “not a later in time request to deannex land.”
Carroll also pointedly noted that “nothing in this Order expressly or implicitly addresses the feasibility of the contraction petition that is pending before the City of North Port.”
The city hired the firm Munilytics, a consultant in Fort Lauderdale, to study the feasibility of de-annexation, as required by Florida law regarding the de-annexation or contraction process.
That report is due to the city in early April and the City Commission has set a special meeting on April 16 to discuss both the feasibility study and the de-annexation petition.
Members of West Villagers for Responsible Government are seeking de-annexation — questioning the value of the services they receive from the city and recent budget decisions by the city commission.
If they are successful in their effort, they would then fall under the jurisdiction of Sarasota County, with future development decisions coming to the County Commission.
In 2003 North Port annexed what was then the Thomas Ranch, formerly the Taylor Ranch, into the city, and the state legislature enacted a bill creating a special district called the West Villages Improvement District, with the power to develop infrastructure such as roads and assess residents for those improvements.
The developers filed the current litigation before Carroll fearful that if the contraction effort succeeds, they will lose vested rights they believe they hold pursuant to the many agreements made with the city since the land was annexed into North Port.
