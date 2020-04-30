VENICE — The Sarasota County Heritage Awards Committee awarded the 2020 Historical Collections Preservation Award to the Julia Cousins Laning and Dale Laning Archives & Research Center in Venice.
Frank Cassell, of the History & Preservation Coalition of Sarasota County, made the announcement in a news release Monday.
“Without historical archives and research libraries, the work of researchers in explaining and interpreting the past would be impossible,” Cassell said in the news release. “These Heritage Awards aim to raise the level of public support for governmental and citizen-based efforts to preserve our common past so future generations may learn from it.”
Venice has “one of the most important archival repositories in Sarasota County,” according to the news release. For years, those archives were in Triangle Inn along Nassau Street that had been used as the city’s Museum & Archives center.
But the documents were outgrowing the facility and starting in 2015, the archives were sent to several locations, the release states.
The news release notes moving them to different sites hampered “accessibility” and threatened their safety because of a lack of “proper environmental conditions for storage.”
“Fortunately, Venice cares about its history, and there are many citizens who belong to history and preservation groups and volunteer at historical sites,” the news release states.
Venice resident Julia Cousins Laning gave “a generous gift.”
With that, the city of Venice purchased and remodeled a house at 224 W. Milan Ave. near the Venice Museum and designated it as the new location for the Venice archives.
Curator and Collections Manager John Watson, staff and volunteers “carefully laid out the organization of the new center and moved all the dispersed archives to the new site.”
The site was named for Julia Laning and her husband, Dale.
“The center’s 23,000-item collections fill more than 1,300 square feet. The holdings include records of Venice social and community organizations, high school yearbooks, newspapers, photographs, works of art, letters, maps and much more,” the news release stated. “The once scattered resources now sit on modern compact shelving in a climate-controlled environment with proper security. There is a public reading room and strict rules regarding access to the materials.”
The coalition praised the city and its Division of Historical Resources for “creating this excellent facility that has preserved priceless records and artifacts and brought the history of Venice closer to the city’s citizens and historical scholars,” it said. “The Julia Cousins Laning and Dale Laning Archives & Research Center richly deserves the recognition of the Historical Collections Preservation Award for 2020.”
For more information about the awards, visit www.historicpreservation sarasota.org heritageawards/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.