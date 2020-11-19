Jumping for joy

 PROVIDED BY ADAM HUTCHINSON

VENICE — Two dolphins breach the waterline along the Gulf of Mexico in a moment captured by Venice photographer Adam Hutchinson. Hutchinson has a studio at 212 S Tamiami Trail Suite D, Venice.

