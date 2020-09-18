VENICE — Sarabeth Kalajian left her mark on the Venice Public Library and the county library system. Now, her name is on part of them as well.
Kalajian was the Youth Services manager, and then overall manager, of the Venice Public Library (now named after philanthropist Bill Jervey) before being promoted, ultimately in 2006 to director of Libraries and Historical Resources for the county, the post she retired from last fall.
Renee Di Pilato, the new director, said Jervey approached her about honoring Kalajian for her 35 years of community service by doing something in the Venice library where her career started.
With a contribution from him and help from the Sarasota County Library Foundation and Friends of the Venice Public Library, the Sarabeth Brian Kalajian Children's Wing and Garden was dedicated Friday.
Kalajian called it "an unimaginable honor," but people who had worked with her over the years saw it more as the culmination of a career dedicated to expanding the role of the system in the county.
When she took over in 2006, Jervey said, the county was flush with money from rising property values and had plans for new libraries. Then the "Great Recession" hit and she had to fight to preserve what there was.
County commissioners learned that while she had a charming demeanor she was no pushover when it was time to talk budget.
"She earned a number of nicknames," Jervey said. "Some of which were good."
His favorite, he said, was "the velvet bulldog," though he noted that, like Cher and Beyonce, Kalajian was well known just by her first name.
It also fell to Kalajian to oversee the demolition of the old Venice library and the construction of its replacement on the same site, County Commissioner Al Maio said.
She allayed the fears of patrons concerned that their beloved library would be gone forever and provided them with a temporary library in between, he said.
County Commissioner Nancy Detert said Kalajian's influence can be seen throughout the whole library system and she will have a continuing impact post-retirement.
The better tribute to her, Detert said, would be to have her dip her hands in paint and put her fingerprints on the wall of the Children's Wing, the way they are, figuratively, throughout the system.
Kalajian said she had several jobs after graduating from college but it was only when she read to children as a volunteer in the Venice library that she realized what her calling was.
The library became her work, her life and her home, she said.
"There is no doubt in my mind that books transform us," she said.
