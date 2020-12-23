SOUTH VENICE — About 100 people met with Karate Santa recently outside Revolutionary Martial Arts, at 2141 S. Tamiami Trail.
Organizer Buck Buckmaster provided doughnuts and apple juice for guests and they gave 50 toys filling two boxes for Toys for Tots and four boxes of food for All Faiths Food Bank.
