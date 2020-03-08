SARASOTA – Florida Center for Early Childhood Chief Executive Officer Kathryn Shea announced her plans to retire from the organization.
Shea, who has been with The Florida Center for the past 20 years, will stay in her role through June 30. The board of directors aims to have the position filled by July 1.
The Florida Center, which provides developmental therapies, mental health services, and early education to children ages 0-8, was founded in 1979. Shea joined the organization in 2000. She worked in various clinical and administrative capacities as infant mental health supervisor, vice president and executive vice president of Mental Health and Child Welfare services, and chief operating officer, overseeing all agencies services and programs.
In 2008, Shea was named CEO, and today is recognized as a state expert in fetal alcohol spectrum disorder and infant mental health.
“While we will miss Kathryn’s leadership on a day-to-day basis, we knew this day would come,” said board of directors chairman, Jeff Woodin. “She has worked tirelessly on behalf of young children and we look forward to her continued advocacy.”
