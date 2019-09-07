Commander Stephen Bartek, USN, Retired and Mrs. Jeanette Bartek of Venice, Florida, announce the engagement of their daughter, Kelly Anne to Philip Eugene Russell III, son of Philip E. Russell, Jr. of Wilson, New York, and Dr. Mary Roehmholdt of Williamsville, New York.
In 2008, Miss Bartek earned her bachelor’s degree in International Relations from Tulane University at New Orleans, Louisiana, and in 2014 received a Master’s of Science in Strategic Intelligence from the Defense Intelligence Agency’s National Intelligence University at Washington, D.C. She served in the United States Navy for 11 years as an intelligence officer, completing various assignments and deployments, before transferring to the Naval Reserves. Kelly is currently a certified fitness trainer for Thrive Community Fitness in Anacortes, Washington.
Lieutenant Russell, USN, received his bachelor’s degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering from the University of Rochester at Rochester, New York in 2010. After earning his wings as a Naval Flight Officer in the EA-18G Growler, Philip deployed with the John A. Stennis strike group to the western pacific. He is currently assigned to the Electronic Warfare Wing at Whidbey Island, Washington. Next year
Philip will transfer to the Naval Reserves and begin attending law school at George Washington University in Washington, D.C.
The couple, who met in Hawaii, became engaged on January 1, 2019, in Tokyo, Japan, and plan to wed November 9, 2019, at Epiphany Cathedral Catholic Church, Venice, Florida.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.