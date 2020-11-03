VENICE — On a night when most local political newcomers found themselves on the losing end of the vote count, Brian Kelly defied the trend and claimed a City Council seat over former Council Member Bill Willson.
He won 59.07% of the vote to Willson’s 40.93%.
Willson was seeking a second term on the City Council 13 years after his first one ended.
Kelly will be replacing Vice Mayor Chuck Newsom, who decided not to run for re-election after one term.
“I’m shocked, that’s for sure,” said Kelly, who said he hadn’t expected to win but was excited by his victory.
He said he thought his platform, which was focused on sustainable growth and water quality, might have made him more relatable to voters.
After taking his place on the council dais, he said, his first order of business will be to dig into the city’s draft land-development regulations, which the Planning Commission has been working on for months with input from other city boards.
He said he’s looking forward to reviewing the Environmental Advisory Board’s recommendations in particular.
“I’m going to be staying true to what my issues were,” he said.
Willson said the results were “a little unbelievable” and acknowledged being “extremely disappointed” and “a bit dismayed,” but offered Kelly his congratulations and thanked his supporters.
He attributed the results to the local race getting caught up in “national mania” surrounding the presidential election.
“The only question I was asked off my website and Facebook was, are you a Democrat or Republican?” he said in a prepared statement. “This was supposed to be a nonpartisan race based on how we would perform on local issues. I fear that simply wasn’t the case.”
He said he plans to remain on the city’s Planning Commission and declined to say whether he might run again for a council seat.
“I am far from finished serving our community,” he said.
Kelly and Fiedler will be sworn in on Tuesday, Nov. 17, after the Council certifies the election results. That happens at 8:30 a.m., with the only regular council meeting of the month following at 9 a.m.
The selection of a new vice mayor will be one of the items on the agenda.
