LOUISVILLE, KY. — Kentucky Derby Museum is giving 40 teachers and their classrooms a “free virtual field trip,” it said in a news release.
It is normally a tradition for schools in Kentucky and southern Indiana to visit the Louisville museum at Churchill Downs as part of an annual field trip. This year, it is open to others.
“The museum is expanding its passion of teaching students about the history of the world’s greatest horse race to classrooms across the country,” it said.
The news release said 40 teachers will receive: A Kentucky Derby-related education program, including an all-access student tour of Churchill Downs and the Kentucky Derby Museum exhibits tour along with a question and answer session, the news release notes.
“In a typical year, the Museum sees more than 15,000 students on field trips. Due to the pandemic, the Museum’s Education Team has not been able to conduct its highly sought after in-person field trips and has missed interacting with students inside the Museum and on tour at Churchill Downs,” it said. “Virtual field trips have been an excellent way for the Education Team to connect with students.”
Teachers can fill out an application online at: signup.e2ma.net/signup/1936904/1806030/
Along with 20 teachers from across Indiana and Kentucky, it will select 20 teachers from the 48 other states this year.
“The Kentucky Derby is important to study as the oldest continuously held sporting event in the United States,” it said. “It is a cultural event, drawing more than 160,000 people around the world with tens of millions of people watching on television...The Education Team also teaches about the diversity involved in the Kentucky Derby’s history, from female owners, trainers and jockeys to the African American jockeys who dominated the early days of the sport, and the Hispanic, Asian and Middle Eastern populations who also contribute greatly to the Derby story.”
It noted the “educational programs are tailored to meet Core Academic Standards.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.