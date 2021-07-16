SARASOTA — Key Chorale announced its 37th season recently.
It will including a mix of “dynamic collaborations and unique programming that have become their hallmarks under the guidance of Artistic Director Joseph Caulkins,” it said in a news release.
It will be working with The Venice Symphony, The Sarasota Ballet Studio Company and The Circus Arts Conservatory along with special guests The Stephen Lynerd Group, Les Canards Chantants, and The Lubben Brothers.
“We decided for this season to really pull out all of the stops. We didn’t want to present an emerging out of Covid season, but a season that looks like what our audiences love most about Key Chorale. It is a season full of upbeat and creative programming, one-of-a kind concerts, soul-stirring performances and unforgettable collaborations,” Artistic Director Joseph Caulkins said.
The shows include:
Sept. 25-26 — Shout Glory! A Gospel Revival featuring The Stephen Lynerd Group
Nov. 28 — Sheer Grace, with The Sarasota Ballet’s Studio Company and Trainees
Dec. 17-18 — A Holly Jolly Holiday with The Venice Symphony
Jan. 14-15 — Choral Splendor in 40 Parts featuring Les Canards Chantants
Feb. 11-12 — A.D. 387, Masterwork Series
March 18-20 — Cirque des Voix with The Circus Arts Conservatory
April 8-10 — American Roots: Bluegrass featuring The Lubben Brothers
May — Tomorrow’s Voices Today, High School Choral Festival
